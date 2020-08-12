LIVE

Boston Bruins - Carolina Hurricanes

NHL - 12 augustus 2020

NHL – Volg de IJshockey wedstrijd tussen Boston Bruins en Carolina Hurricanes in dit liveblog. De wedstrijd begint om 02:00 op 12 augustus 2020. Met ons liveblog mis je geen enkel moment.





Wie denk jij dat er gaat winnen, Boston Bruins of Carolina Hurricanes? Lees hier meer over deze twee IJshockey teams.

Check de statistieken voor Boston Bruins en Carolina Hurricanes. Blijf op de hoogte van IJshockey: de wedstrijden, resultaten en standen.

