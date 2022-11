Bekijk hieronder alle resultaten en videos van de finishes.

Main Card

- Christian Leroy Duncan def. Marian Dimitrov via TKO (Spinning Elbow & Punches) - R1, 4:56.

- Jim Wallhead def. Mateusz Figlak via KO (Punches) - R1, 1:39.

- Chuck Campbell def. Andy Clamp via TKO (Punches) - R1, 4:35.

- Stipe Brčić def. Aaron Aby via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

- Adam Cullen def. Martin Causse via TKO (Punches) - R1, 4:05.

- Luke Riley def. Karol Kutyła via TKO (Punches) - R1, 2:01.- Sam Kelly def. Jack Eglin via Submission (Mounted Guillotine Choke) - R2, 1:31.- James Hendin def. Araik Margarian via Submission (RNC) - R1, 2:48.- Łukasz Kopera def. Aaron Johnson via Submission (Inside Heel Hook) - R3, 3:42.- Reece McEwan def. Teodoro Scolieri via Submission (Guillotine Choke) - R2, 4:05.- Samuel Bark def. Manny Akpan via TKO (Knee and Punches) - R2, 2:50.- Milad Ahady def. Tom Mearns via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)- Liam Gittins def. Faisal Malik via TKO (Punches) - R1, 3:53.