Eveneens vochten tijdens het co-main event Brandon Moreno en Kai Kara-France voor de interim vlieggewicht titel. Tot slot maakte ook Derrick Lewis zijn opwachting in het zwaargewicht tegen de Rus Sergei Pavlovich.
Bekijk hieronder alle uitslagen.
Main Card
- Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Peña via UD (50-44, 50-44, 50-43).
- Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO (Body Kick & Punches) – R3, 4:34.
- Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via KO (Punches) – R1, 0:55.
- Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez via Submission (RNC) – R1, 1:31.
- Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via TKO (Punches) – R2, 3:09.
Preliminary Card
- Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger via UD (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
- Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via KO Body Punch) – R3, 1:33.
- Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Don’Tale Mayes via SD (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
- Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
Early Preliminary Card
- Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (Punches) – R3, 1:09.
- Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via SD (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).
- Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (Knees) – R2, 3:33.
- Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
De UFC geef na ieder evenement ook bonussen weg van 50.000 dollar. Bekijk deze hieronder.
Fight of the Night: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
Performance of the Night: Drew Dober & Alexandre Pantoja
