Eveneens vochten tijdens het co-main event Brandon Moreno en Kai Kara-France voor de interim vlieggewicht titel. Tot slot maakte ook Derrick Lewis zijn opwachting in het zwaargewicht tegen de Rus Sergei Pavlovich.

Bekijk hieronder alle uitslagen.

Main Card

- Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Peña via UD (50-44, 50-44, 50-43).

- Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via TKO (Body Kick & Punches) – R3, 4:34.

- Sergei Pavlovich def. Derrick Lewis via KO (Punches) – R1, 0:55.

- Alexandre Pantoja def. Alex Perez via Submission (RNC) – R1, 1:31.

- Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via TKO (Punches) – R2, 3:09.

Preliminary Card

- Alex Morono def. Matthew Semelsberger via UD (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

- Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via KO Body Punch) – R3, 1:33.

- Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Don’Tale Mayes via SD (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

- Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Early Preliminary Card

- Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (Punches) – R3, 1:09.

- Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via SD (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

- Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (Knees) – R2, 3:33.

- Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

De UFC geef na ieder evenement ook bonussen weg van 50.000 dollar. Bekijk deze hieronder.

Fight of the Night: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Performance of the Night: Drew Dober & Alexandre Pantoja

