Eveneens maakte Cub Swanson zijn debuut in het bantamgewicht. De MMA veteraan nam het op tegen de talentvolle Jonathan Martinez. Tot slot nam veteraan Raphael Assuncao het op tegen Victor Henry eveneens in het bantamgewicht.

Bekijk hieronder alle uitslagen.

Main Card

- Alexa Grasso def. Viviane Araujo via UD (50-45, 49-46, 49-46).

- Jonathan Martinez def. Cub Swanson via TKO (Leg Kicks) – R2, 4:19.

- Dusko Todorovic def. Jordan Wright via TKO (Punches) – R2, 3:12.

- Raphael Assuncao def. Victor Henry via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

- Alonzo Menifield def. Misha Cirkunov via KO (Punches) – R1, 1:28.

Preliminary Card

- Mana Martinez def. Brandon Davis via SD (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

- Jacob Malkoun def. Nick Maximov via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

- Joanderson Brito def. Lucas Alexander via Submission (RNC) – R1, 2:02.

- Piera Rodriguez def. Sam Hughes via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

- Tatsuro Taira def. CJ Vergara via Submission (Armbar) – R2, 4:19.

- Pete Rodriguez def. Mike Jackson via KO (Knee & Punch) – R1, 1:33.

De UFC geef na ieder evenement ook bonussen weg van 50.000 dollar. Bekijk deze hieronder.

Fight of the Night: Jordan Wright vs. Dusko TodorovicTatsuro Taira & Jonathan Martinez

Performance of the Night: Tatsuro Taira & Jonathan Martinez

