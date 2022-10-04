C. Rodríguez/D. Hidalgo vs M. Granollers/H. Zeballos | Astana Open
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 04.10.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
C. Rodríguez
C. Rodríguez
D. Hidalgo
D. Hidalgo
M. Granollers
M. Granollers
H. Zeballos
H. Zeballos
04/10
Advertentie
Ad

Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodríguez - Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Cristian-Rodríguez-headshot
CristianRodríguez
Colombia
Colombia
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Diego-Hidalgo-headshot
DiegoHidalgo
Ecuador
Ecuador
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Marcel-Granollers-headshot
MarcelGranollers
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht80kg
Horacio-Zeballos-headshot
HoracioZeballos
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • Leeftijd37
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

C. Rodríguez

D. Hidalgo

M. Granollers

H. Zeballos

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

A. Nedovyesov
A. Nedovyesov
A. Golubev
A. Golubev
F. Martin
F. Martin
A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
04/10
H. Heliövaara
H. Heliövaara
L. Glasspool
L. Glasspool
J. Zielinski
J. Zielinski
H. Hurkacz
H. Hurkacz
04/10
T. Pütz
T. Pütz
M. Venus
M. Venus
L. Kubot
L. Kubot
S. González
S. González
05/10
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
B. Zhukayev
B. Zhukayev
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
05/10
Advertentie
Ad