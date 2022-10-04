M. Cilic vs O. Otte | Astana Open
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 05.10.2022 | National Tennis Center
Gepland
M. Cilic (9)
M. Cilic (9)
O. Otte
O. Otte
05/10
Marin Cilic - Oscar Otte Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP klassement14
  • ATP punten2495
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.98m
  • Gewicht-
Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • ATP klassement55
  • ATP punten875
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.96m
  • Gewicht77kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Cilic

O. Otte

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040