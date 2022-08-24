O. Tjandramulia/R. Marino vs .../... | Quebec
Dubbel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 25.08.2022 | Club de tennis des Loisirs de Granby
Gepland
O. Tjandramulia
O. Tjandramulia
R. Marino
R. Marino
-
-
25/08
Advertentie
Ad

Rebecca Marino / Olivia Tjandramulia - Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Olivia-Tjandramulia-headshot
OliviaTjandramulia
Australië
Australië
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Rebecca-Marino-headshot
RebeccaMarino
Canada
Canada
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht64kg
tbc
-
  • Leeftijd-
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
tbc
-
  • Leeftijd-
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Dubbel - vrouwen / Kwartfinale

G. Minnen
G. Minnen
A. Bondár
A. Bondár
25/08
N. Kichenok
N. Kichenok
T. Mihalíková
T. Mihalíková
25/08
Advertentie
Ad