O. Tjandramulia/R. Marino vs .../... | Quebec
Dubbel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 25.08.2022 | Club de tennis des Loisirs de Granby
Gepland
O. Tjandramulia
R. Marino
-
-
25/08
Advertentie
Ad
Rebecca Marino / Olivia Tjandramulia - Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
OliviaTjandramulia
Australië
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
RebeccaMarino
Canada
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht64kg
tbc
-
- Leeftijd-
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
tbc
-
- Leeftijd-
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Dubbel - vrouwen / Kwartfinale
Advertentie
Ad