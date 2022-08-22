U. Eikeri/D. Kovinic vs R. Olaru/M. Niculescu | Quebec
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 22.08.2022 | Court 4
Gepland
Start vanaf 22:00
Ulrikke Eikeri / Danka Kovinic - Raluca Olaru / Monica Niculescu Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Ulrikke-Eikeri-headshot
UlrikkeEikeri
Noorwegen
Noorwegen
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Danka-Kovinic-headshot
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
Montenegro
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte1.69m
  • Gewicht67kg
Raluca-Olaru-headshot
RalucaOlaru
Roemenië
Roemenië
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte1.73m
  • Gewicht-
Monica-Niculescu-headshot
MonicaNiculescu
Roemenië
Roemenië
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.68m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

U. Eikeri

D. Kovinic

R. Olaru

M. Niculescu

