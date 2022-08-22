R. Marino vs V. Mboko | Quebec
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 23.08.2022 | Court Central
Gepland
R. Marino
R. Marino
V. Mboko
V. Mboko
23/08
Rebecca Marino - Victoria Mboko Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Rebecca-Marino-headshot
RebeccaMarino
Canada
Canada
  • WTA klassement113
  • WTA punten558
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht64kg
Victoria-Mboko-headshot
VictoriaMboko
Canada
Canada
  • WTA klassement-
  • WTA punten-
  • Leeftijd15
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

R. Marino

V. Mboko

