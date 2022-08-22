R. Marino vs V. Mboko | Quebec
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 23.08.2022 | Court Central
Gepland
R. Marino
V. Mboko
23/08
Rebecca Marino - Victoria Mboko Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
RebeccaMarino
Canada
- WTA klassement113
- WTA punten558
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht64kg
VictoriaMboko
Canada
- WTA klassement-
- WTA punten-
- Leeftijd15
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
R. Marino
V. Mboko
