M. Middelkoop/R. Bopanna vs J. Cabal/R. Farah | Washington
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 04.08.2022 | Court 4
Gepland
Start vanaf 20:00
Rohan Bopanna / Matwé Middelkoop - Robert Farah / Juan Sebastián Cabal Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Matwé-Middelkoop-headshot
MatwéMiddelkoop
Nederland
Nederland
  • Leeftijd38
  • Lengte1.89m
  • Gewicht75kg
Rohan-Bopanna-headshot
RohanBopanna
India
India
  • Leeftijd42
  • Lengte1.93m
  • Gewicht-
Juan Sebastián-Cabal-headshot
Juan SebastiánCabal
Colombia
Colombia
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht-
Robert-Farah-headshot
RobertFarah
Colombia
Colombia
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.93m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Middelkoop

R. Bopanna

J. Cabal

R. Farah

