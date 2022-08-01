R. Marino vs V. Williams | Washington
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Gepland
R. Marino
R. Marino
V. Williams
V. Williams
02/08
Rebecca Marino - Venus Williams Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Rebecca-Marino-headshot
RebeccaMarino
Canada
Canada
  • WTA klassement109
  • WTA punten599
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht64kg
Venus-Williams-headshot
VenusWilliams
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • WTA klassement-
  • WTA punten-
  • Leeftijd42
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht74kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

R. Marino

V. Williams

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010