M. Granollers/P. Martínez vs M. Kecmanovic/N. Cacic | Davis Cup
Men's Team | Round Robin | 14.09.2022 | Valencia
Gepland
M. Granollers
M. Granollers
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
N. Cacic
N. Cacic
Start vanaf 19:00
Advertentie
Ad

Marcel Granollers / Pedro Martínez - Nikola Cacic / Miomir Kecmanovic Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Marcel-Granollers-headshot
MarcelGranollers
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht80kg
Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht70kg
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Servië
Servië
  • Leeftijd23
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht-
Nikola-Cacic-headshot
NikolaCacic
Servië
Servië
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Granollers

P. Martínez

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

M. Kecmanovic

N. Cacic

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Men's Team / Round Robin

A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
2
O. Otte
O. Otte
2
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
2
2
L. Djere
L. Djere
6
1
B. Coric
B. Coric
0
M. Berrettini
M. Berrettini
0
N. Mahut
N. Mahut
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
T. Pütz
T. Pütz
K. Krawietz
K. Krawietz
Start vanaf 17:00
Advertentie
Ad