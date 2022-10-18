G. Bailly vs D. Goffin | European Open
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 18.10.2022 | Center Court
Gepland
G. Bailly
G. Bailly
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
18/10
Advertentie
Ad

Gilles Arnaud Bailly - David Goffin Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Gilles Arnaud-Bailly-headshot
Gilles ArnaudBailly
België
België
  • ATP klassement-
  • ATP punten-
  • Leeftijd17
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
België
België
  • ATP klassement58
  • ATP punten825
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.8m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

G. Bailly

D. Goffin

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Enkel - mannen / 1e Ronde

S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
6
2
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
2
1
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
F. Cerúndolo (6)
F. Cerúndolo (6)
18/10
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
J. Munar
J. Munar
18/10
L. Van Assche
L. Van Assche
Y. Nishioka (8)
Y. Nishioka (8)
18/10
Advertentie
Ad

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930