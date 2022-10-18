M. Hüsler vs F. Cerúndolo | European Open
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 18.10.2022 | Center Court
Gepland
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
F. Cerúndolo (6)
F. Cerúndolo (6)
18/10
Marc-Andrea Hüsler - Francisco Cerúndolo Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Marc-Andrea-Hüsler-headshot
Marc-AndreaHüsler
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • ATP klassement62
  • ATP punten784
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Francisco-Cerúndolo-headshot
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • ATP klassement28
  • ATP punten1407
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

