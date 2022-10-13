H. Nys/N. Cacic vs S. Bolelli/F. Fognini | Gijón Open
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 13.10.2022 | Pista 1
Gepland
H. Nys
H. Nys
N. Cacic
N. Cacic
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
13/10
Nikola Cacic / Hugo Nys - Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Hugo-Nys-headshot
HugoNys
Monaco
Monaco
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Nikola-Cacic-headshot
NikolaCacic
Servië
Servië
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Simone-Bolelli-headshot
SimoneBolelli
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd37
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht83kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

H. Nys

N. Cacic

S. Bolelli

F. Fognini

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Dubbel - mannen / Kwartfinale

R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
N. Lammons
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
J. Withrow
13/10
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
M. González
M. González
F. Cabral
F. Cabral
J. Murray
J. Murray
13/10
