H. Nys/N. Cacic vs S. Bolelli/F. Fognini | Gijón Open
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 13.10.2022 | Pista 1
Gepland
H. Nys
N. Cacic
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
13/10
Advertentie
Ad
Nikola Cacic / Hugo Nys - Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
HugoNys
Monaco
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
NikolaCacic
Servië
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
SimoneBolelli
Italië
- Leeftijd37
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht83kg
FabioFognini
Italië
- Leeftijd35
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
H. Nys
N. Cacic
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad