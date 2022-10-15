N. Lammons/J. Withrow vs A. Molteni/M. González | Gijón Open
Dubbel - mannen | Finale | 16.10.2022 | Palacio de los Deportes
Gepland
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
A. Molteni
M. González
16/10
Jackson Withrow / Nathaniel Lammons - Máximo González / Andrés Molteni Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
NathanielLammons
Verenigde Staten
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
JacksonWithrow
Verenigde Staten
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
AndrésMolteni
Argentinië
- Leeftijd34
- Lengte1.8m
- Gewicht-
MáximoGonzález
Argentinië
- Leeftijd39
- Lengte1.75m
- Gewicht75kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
A. Molteni
M. González
