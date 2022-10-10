F. Cerúndolo/P. Cachín vs F. Cabral/J. Murray | Gijón Open
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 10.10.2022 | Pista 1
Gepland
F. Cerúndolo
P. Cachín
F. Cabral
J. Murray
Start vanaf 13:00
Spelersoverzicht
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentinië
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
PedroCachín
Argentinië
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
FranciscoCabral
Portugal
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
JamieMurray
Schotland
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht84kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
F. Cerúndolo
P. Cachín
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
F. Cabral
J. Murray