M. Reyes/N. Barrientos vs A. Mies/K. Krawietz | Hamburg
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 20.07.2022 | Court M 1
Gepland
20/07
Miguel Ángel Reyes / Nicolás Barrientos - Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Miguel Ángel-Reyes-headshot
Miguel ÁngelReyes
Mexico
Mexico
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.74m
  • Gewicht74kg
Nicolás-Barrientos-headshot
NicolásBarrientos
Colombia
Colombia
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Andreas-Mies-headshot
AndreasMies
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht84kg
Kevin-Krawietz-headshot
KevinKrawietz
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd30
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Reyes

N. Barrientos

A. Mies

K. Krawietz

