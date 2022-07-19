M. Middelkoop/R. Bopanna vs D. Brown/T. Kamke | Hamburg
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 19.07.2022 | M 3
Gepland
M. Middelkoop
R. Bopanna
D. Brown
T. Kamke
Start vanaf 12:00
Rohan Bopanna / Matwé Middelkoop - Dustin Brown / Tobias Kamke Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
MatwéMiddelkoop
Nederland
- Leeftijd38
- Lengte1.89m
- Gewicht75kg
RohanBopanna
India
- Leeftijd42
- Lengte1.93m
- Gewicht-
DustinBrown
Duitsland
- Leeftijd37
- Lengte1.96m
- Gewicht78kg
TobiasKamke
Duitsland
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht76kg
M. Middelkoop
R. Bopanna
D. Brown
T. Kamke
