M. Middelkoop/R. Bopanna vs D. Brown/T. Kamke | Hamburg
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 19.07.2022 | M 3
Gepland
M. Middelkoop
M. Middelkoop
R. Bopanna
R. Bopanna
D. Brown
D. Brown
T. Kamke
T. Kamke
Start vanaf 12:00
Advertentie
Ad

Rohan Bopanna / Matwé Middelkoop - Dustin Brown / Tobias Kamke Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Matwé-Middelkoop-headshot
MatwéMiddelkoop
Nederland
Nederland
  • Leeftijd38
  • Lengte1.89m
  • Gewicht75kg
Rohan-Bopanna-headshot
RohanBopanna
India
India
  • Leeftijd42
  • Lengte1.93m
  • Gewicht-
Dustin-Brown-headshot
DustinBrown
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd37
  • Lengte1.96m
  • Gewicht78kg
Tobias-Kamke-headshot
TobiasKamke
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht76kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Middelkoop

R. Bopanna

D. Brown

T. Kamke

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

M. Granollers
M. Granollers
H. Zeballos
H. Zeballos
S. González
S. González
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
Start vanaf 11:00
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
A. Rublev
A. Rublev
Start vanaf 12:00
M. Sabanov
M. Sabanov
I. Sabanov
I. Sabanov
D. Lajovic
D. Lajovic
N. Cacic
N. Cacic
Start vanaf 12:00
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
D. Altmaier
D. Altmaier
J. Struff
J. Struff
20/07
Advertentie
Ad