T. Pütz/M. Venus vs H. Heliövaara/L. Glasspool | Hamburg
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 23.07.2022 | Am Rothenbaum
Gepland
T. Pütz
T. Pütz
M. Venus
M. Venus
H. Heliövaara
H. Heliövaara
L. Glasspool
L. Glasspool
23/07
Advertentie
Ad

Michael Venus / Tim Pütz - Harri Heliövaara / Lloyd Glasspool Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Tim-Pütz-headshot
TimPütz
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht-
Michael-Venus-headshot
MichaelVenus
Nieuw-Zeeland
Nieuw-Zeeland
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht-
Harri-Heliövaara-headshot
HarriHeliövaara
Finland
Finland
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Lloyd-Glasspool-headshot
LloydGlasspool
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

T. Pütz

M. Venus

H. Heliövaara

L. Glasspool

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Advertentie
Ad