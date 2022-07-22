M. Granollers/H. Zeballos vs M. Middelkoop/R. Bopanna | Hamburg
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 22.07.2022 | Court M 1
Gepland
M. Granollers
M. Granollers
H. Zeballos
H. Zeballos
M. Middelkoop
M. Middelkoop
R. Bopanna
R. Bopanna
22/07
Advertentie
Ad

Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos - Rohan Bopanna / Matwé Middelkoop Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Marcel-Granollers-headshot
MarcelGranollers
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht80kg
Horacio-Zeballos-headshot
HoracioZeballos
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • Leeftijd37
  • Lengte1.88m
  • Gewicht-
Matwé-Middelkoop-headshot
MatwéMiddelkoop
Nederland
Nederland
  • Leeftijd38
  • Lengte1.89m
  • Gewicht75kg
Rohan-Bopanna-headshot
RohanBopanna
India
India
  • Leeftijd42
  • Lengte1.93m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Granollers

H. Zeballos

M. Middelkoop

R. Bopanna

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Advertentie
Ad