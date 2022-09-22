M. Inglis/K. Birrell vs Y. Sizikova/E. Alexandrova | Seoul
Dubbel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 22.09.2022 | Court 2
Gepland
M. Inglis
K. Birrell
Y. Sizikova
E. Alexandrova
22/09
Advertentie
Ad
Kimberly Birrell / Maddison Inglis - Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yana Sizikova Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
MaddisonInglis
Australië
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
KimberlyBirrell
Australië
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
YanaSizikova
Rusland
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Rusland
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte1.75m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
M. Inglis
K. Birrell
Y. Sizikova
E. Alexandrova
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad