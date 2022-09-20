Y. Wickmayer/K. Mladenovic vs L. Cabrera/V. Grammatikopoulou | Seoul
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 20.09.2022 | Court 2
Gepland
Y. Wickmayer
K. Mladenovic
L. Cabrera
V. Grammatikopoulou
20/09
Yanina Wickmayer / Kristina Mladenovic - Lizette Cabrera / Valentini Grammatikopoulou Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
YaninaWickmayer
België
- Leeftijd32
- Lengte1.82m
- Gewicht72kg
KristinaMladenovic
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte1.84m
- Gewicht-
LizetteCabrera
Australië
- Leeftijd24
- Lengte1.67m
- Gewicht-
ValentiniGrammatikopoulou
Griekenland
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
Y. Wickmayer
K. Mladenovic
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
L. Cabrera
V. Grammatikopoulou
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld