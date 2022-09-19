K. Birrell vs P. Hon | Seoul
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 19.09.2022 | Court 10
Voltooid
K. Birrell
K. Birrell
6
4
6
P. Hon
P. Hon
4
6
4
Kimberly-Birrell-headshot
KimberlyBirrell
Australië
Australië
  • WTA klassement-
  • WTA punten-
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Priscilla-Hon-headshot
PriscillaHon
Australië
Australië
  • WTA klassement166
  • WTA punten392
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

