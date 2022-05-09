L. Sonego/L. Nardi vs F. Forti/F. Cobolli | Rome
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 10.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Gepland
L. Sonego
L. Nardi
F. Forti
F. Cobolli
10/05
Lorenzo Sonego / Luca Nardi - Francesco Forti / Flavio Cobolli Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
LorenzoSonego
Italië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht-
LucaNardi
Italië
- Leeftijd18
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
FrancescoForti
Italië
- Leeftijd22
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
FlavioCobolli
Italië
- Leeftijd20
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
L. Sonego
L. Nardi
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
F. Forti
F. Cobolli
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
