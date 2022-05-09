L. Sonego/L. Nardi vs F. Forti/F. Cobolli | Rome
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 10.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Gepland
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
L. Nardi
L. Nardi
F. Forti
F. Forti
F. Cobolli
F. Cobolli
10/05
Advertentie
Ad

Lorenzo Sonego / Luca Nardi - Francesco Forti / Flavio Cobolli Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.91m
  • Gewicht-
Luca-Nardi-headshot
LucaNardi
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd18
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Francesco-Forti-headshot
FrancescoForti
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd22
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Flavio-Cobolli-headshot
FlavioCobolli
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd20
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

L. Sonego

L. Nardi

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

F. Forti

F. Cobolli

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Dubbel - mannen / 1e Ronde

C. Norrie
C. Norrie
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
T. Kokkinakis
T. Kokkinakis
Start vanaf 11:00
J. Isner
J. Isner
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
S. González
S. González
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
Start vanaf 11:00
S. Gillé
S. Gillé
J. Vliegen
J. Vliegen
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
R. Klaasen
R. Klaasen
Start vanaf 11:00
M. Middelkoop
M. Middelkoop
R. Bopanna
R. Bopanna
N. Mahut
N. Mahut
F. Martin
F. Martin
Start vanaf 11:00
Advertentie
Ad