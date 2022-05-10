A. Panova/M. Niculescu vs E. Hozumi/M. Ninomiya | Rome
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 10.05.2022 | Court 6
Gepland
A. Panova
A. Panova
M. Niculescu
M. Niculescu
E. Hozumi
E. Hozumi
M. Ninomiya
M. Ninomiya
10/05
Monica Niculescu / Alexandra Panova - Makoto Ninomiya / Eri Hozumi Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Alexandra-Panova-headshot
AlexandraPanova
Rusland
Rusland
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte1.79m
  • Gewicht63kg
Monica-Niculescu-headshot
MonicaNiculescu
Roemenië
Roemenië
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.68m
  • Gewicht-
Eri-Hozumi-headshot
EriHozumi
Japan
Japan
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte1.67m
  • Gewicht62kg
Makoto-Ninomiya-headshot
MakotoNinomiya
Japan
Japan
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte1.57m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

A. Panova

M. Niculescu

E. Hozumi

M. Ninomiya

