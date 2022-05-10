N. Basilashvili vs D. Shapovalov | Rome
Enkel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 10.05.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
N. Basilashvili
D. Shapovalov (13)
10/05
Advertentie
Ad
Nikoloz Basilashvili - Denis Shapovalov Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgië
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1618
- Leeftijd30
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht-
DenisShapovalov
Canada
- ATP ranking16
- ATP points2671
- Leeftijd23
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht76kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
N. Basilashvili
D. Shapovalov
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad