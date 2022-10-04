A. Fomina-Klotz/E. Yashina vs H. Watson/H. Dart | Jasmin Open Monastir
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 05.10.2022 | Tennis Club de Tunis
Gepland
A. Fomina-Klotz
E. Yashina
H. Watson
H. Dart
05/10
Ekaterina Yashina / Alena Fomina-Klotz - Heather Watson / Harriet Dart Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
AlenaFomina-Klotz
Rusland
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
EkaterinaYashina
Rusland
- Leeftijd29
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
HeatherWatson
Groot-Brittannië
- Leeftijd30
- Lengte1.7m
- Gewicht-
HarrietDart
Groot-Brittannië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
A. Fomina-Klotz
E. Yashina
H. Watson
H. Dart
