E. Cascino/O. Tjandramulia vs E. Appleton/Q. Gleason | Jasmin Open Monastir
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 03.10.2022 | Center Court
Gepland
E. Cascino
O. Tjandramulia
E. Appleton
Q. Gleason
Start vanaf 19:00
Estelle Cascino / Olivia Tjandramulia - Emily Appleton / Quinn Gleason Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
EstelleCascino
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
OliviaTjandramulia
Australië
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
EmilyAppleton
Groot-Brittannië
- Leeftijd23
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
QuinnGleason
Verenigde Staten
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
E. Cascino
O. Tjandramulia
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
E. Appleton
Q. Gleason
