A. Fomina-Klotz/E. Yashina vs H. Watson/H. Dart | Jasmin Open Monastir
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 04.10.2022 | Tennis Club de Tunis
Gepland
A. Fomina-Klotz
E. Yashina
H. Watson
H. Dart
04/10
Neutral Athlete from Russia - Heather Watson / Harriet Dart Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Alena-Fomina-Klotz-headshot
AlenaFomina-Klotz
Rusland
Rusland
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Ekaterina-Yashina-headshot
EkaterinaYashina
Rusland
Rusland
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Heather-Watson-headshot
HeatherWatson
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd30
  • Lengte1.7m
  • Gewicht-
Harriet-Dart-headshot
HarrietDart
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

A. Fomina-Klotz

E. Yashina

H. Watson

H. Dart

