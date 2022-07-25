P. Plipuech/J. Rompies vs A. Fomina-Klotz/E. Yashina | Prague
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 25.07.2022 | Court 2
Gepland
Start vanaf 13:00
Jessy Rompies / Peangtarn Plipuech - Ekaterina Yashina / Alena Fomina-Klotz Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Peangtarn-Plipuech-headshot
PeangtarnPlipuech
Thailand
Thailand
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.69m
  • Gewicht-
Jessy-Rompies-headshot
JessyRompies
Indonesië
Indonesië
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Alena-Fomina-Klotz-headshot
AlenaFomina-Klotz
Rusland
Rusland
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Ekaterina-Yashina-headshot
EkaterinaYashina
Rusland
Rusland
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

P. Plipuech

J. Rompies

A. Fomina-Klotz

E. Yashina

