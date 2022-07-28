M. Kato/S. Murray Sharan vs L. Hradecká/A. Sestini Hlavácková | Prague
Dubbel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 28.07.2022 | Centre Court
Gepland
28/07
Samantha Murray Sharan / Miyu Kato - Andrea Sestini Hlavácková / Lucie Hradecká Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Miyu-Kato-headshot
MiyuKato
Japan
Japan
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte1.56m
  • Gewicht51kg
Samantha-Murray Sharan-headshot
SamanthaMurray Sharan
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht68kg
Lucie-Hradecká-headshot
LucieHradecká
Tsjechië
Tsjechië
  • Leeftijd37
  • Lengte1.77m
  • Gewicht72kg
Andrea-Sestini Hlavácková-headshot
AndreaSestini Hlavácková
Tsjechië
Tsjechië
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.74m
  • Gewicht62kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Kato

S. Murray Sharan

L. Hradecká

A. Sestini Hlavácková

