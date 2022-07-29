.../... vs M. Kato/S. Murray Sharan | Prague
Dubbel - vrouwen | Halve finale | 30.07.2022 | TK Sparta Praha
M. Kato
S. Murray Sharan
30/07
- Samantha Murray Sharan / Miyu Kato Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
MiyuKato
Japan
- Leeftijd27
- Lengte1.56m
- Gewicht51kg
SamanthaMurray Sharan
Groot-Brittannië
- Leeftijd34
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht68kg
