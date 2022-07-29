.../... vs M. Kato/S. Murray Sharan | Prague
Dubbel - vrouwen | Halve finale | 30.07.2022 | TK Sparta Praha
30/07
Miyu-Kato-headshot
MiyuKato
Japan
Japan
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte1.56m
  • Gewicht51kg
Samantha-Murray Sharan-headshot
SamanthaMurray Sharan
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht68kg

