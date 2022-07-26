M. Kato/S. Murray Sharan vs I. Neel/A. Sharma | Prague
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 26.07.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
M. Kato
M. Kato
S. Murray Sharan
S. Murray Sharan
I. Neel
I. Neel
A. Sharma
A. Sharma
26/07
Advertentie
Ad

Samantha Murray Sharan / Miyu Kato - Astra Sharma / Ingrid Neel Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Miyu-Kato-headshot
MiyuKato
Japan
Japan
  • Leeftijd27
  • Lengte1.56m
  • Gewicht51kg
Samantha-Murray Sharan-headshot
SamanthaMurray Sharan
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd34
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht68kg
Ingrid-Neel-headshot
IngridNeel
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Astra-Sharma-headshot
AstraSharma
Australië
Australië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

M. Kato

S. Murray Sharan

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

I. Neel

A. Sharma

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Y. Wickmayer
Y. Wickmayer
M. Linette
M. Linette
V. Kužmová
V. Kužmová
M. Niculescu
M. Niculescu
26/07
V. Diatchenko
V. Diatchenko
O. Kalashnikova
O. Kalashnikova
A. Panova
A. Panova
X. Han
X. Han
26/07
K. Flipkens
K. Flipkens
A. Van Uytvanck
A. Van Uytvanck
E. Lechemia
E. Lechemia
S. Santamaria
S. Santamaria
27/07
V. Tomova
V. Tomova
E. Gorgodze
E. Gorgodze
Y. Sizikova
Y. Sizikova
A. Potapova
A. Potapova
27/07
Advertentie
Ad