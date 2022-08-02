B. Haddad Maia vs C. Liu | San Jose
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Gepland
B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
C. Liu
C. Liu
Start vanaf 19:00
Beatriz Haddad Maia - Claire Liu Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazilië
Brazilië
  • WTA klassement25
  • WTA punten1782
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht78kg
Claire-Liu-headshot
ClaireLiu
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • WTA klassement79
  • WTA punten757
  • Leeftijd22
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

B. Haddad Maia

C. Liu

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010