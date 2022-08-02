B. Haddad Maia vs C. Liu | San Jose
Enkel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 02.08.2022 | Stadium
Gepland
B. Haddad Maia
C. Liu
Start vanaf 19:00
Beatriz Haddad Maia - Claire Liu Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazilië
- WTA klassement25
- WTA punten1782
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht78kg
ClaireLiu
Verenigde Staten
- WTA klassement79
- WTA punten757
- Leeftijd22
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
B. Haddad Maia
C. Liu
