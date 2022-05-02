M. Venus/J. Murray vs P. Tsitsipas/S. Tsitsipas | Madrid
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 03.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Gepland
M. Venus
J. Murray
P. Tsitsipas
S. Tsitsipas
03/05
Advertentie
Ad
Michael Venus / Jamie Murray - Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
MichaelVenus
Nieuw-Zeeland
- Leeftijd34
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht-
JamieMurray
Schotland
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.91m
- Gewicht84kg
PetrosTsitsipas
Griekenland
- Leeftijd21
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
StefanosTsitsipas
Griekenland
- Leeftijd23
- Lengte1.96m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
M. Venus
J. Murray
P. Tsitsipas
S. Tsitsipas