W. Koolhof/N. Skupski vs J. Cabal/R. Farah | Madrid
Dubbel - mannen | Finale | 08.05.2022 | Caja Mágica
Gepland
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
J. Cabal
R. Farah
08/05
Advertentie
Ad
Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski - Robert Farah / Juan Sebastián Cabal Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
WesleyKoolhof
Nederland
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht78kg
NealSkupski
Engeland
- Leeftijd32
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht-
Juan SebastiánCabal
Colombia
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht-
RobertFarah
Colombia
- Leeftijd35
- Lengte1.93m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
J. Cabal
R. Farah
Advertentie
Ad