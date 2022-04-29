B. Bencic/V. Golubic vs J. Lohoff/R. Vorácová | Madrid
Dubbel - vrouwen | 1e Ronde | 29.04.2022 | Court 5
Gepland
B. Bencic
B. Bencic
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
J. Lohoff
J. Lohoff
R. Vorácová
R. Vorácová
29/04
Advertentie
Ad

Viktorija Golubic / Belinda Bencic - Renata Vorácová / Julia Lohoff Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.75m
  • Gewicht-
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Zwitserland
Zwitserland
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte1.69m
  • Gewicht-
Julia-Lohoff-headshot
JuliaLohoff
Duitsland
Duitsland
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Renata-Vorácová-headshot
RenataVorácová
Tsjechië
Tsjechië
  • Leeftijd38
  • Lengte1.76m
  • Gewicht62kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

B. Bencic

V. Golubic

J. Lohoff

R. Vorácová

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

E. Routliffe
E. Routliffe
A. Rosolska
A. Rosolska
E. Hozumi
E. Hozumi
M. Ninomiya
M. Ninomiya
29/04
D. Schuurs
D. Schuurs
D. Krawczyk
D. Krawczyk
C. Bucsa
C. Bucsa
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
29/04
D. Collins
D. Collins
Y. Putintseva
Y. Putintseva
K. Plíšková
K. Plíšková
K. Muchová
K. Muchová
29/04
A. Sabalenka
A. Sabalenka
P. Badosa
P. Badosa
J. Pegula
J. Pegula
C. Gauff
C. Gauff
29/04
Advertentie
Ad