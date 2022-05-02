L. Pouille vs K. Khachanov | Madrid
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 02.05.2022 | Estadio 3
Gepland
L. Pouille (WC)
L. Pouille (WC)
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
Start vanaf 18:00
Lucas Pouille - Karen Khachanov Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Lucas-Pouille-headshot
LucasPouille
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
  • ATP ranking174
  • ATP points338
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht81kg
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Rusland
Rusland
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1633
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.98m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
Lucas-Pouille-headshot
LucasPouille
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Rusland
Rusland
3

Overwinningen

5 wedstrijden

2

Overwinningen

Recente wedstrijden

L. Pouille

K. Khachanov

