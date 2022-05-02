L. Pouille vs K. Khachanov | Madrid
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 02.05.2022 | Estadio 3
Gepland
L. Pouille (WC)
K. Khachanov
Start vanaf 18:00
Advertentie
Ad
Lucas Pouille - Karen Khachanov Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
LucasPouille
Frankrijk
- ATP ranking174
- ATP points338
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht81kg
KarenKhachanov
Rusland
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1633
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte1.98m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Onderlinge duels / Laatste 5 wedstrijden
3
Overwinningen
5 wedstrijden
2
Overwinningen
Recente wedstrijden
L. Pouille
K. Khachanov