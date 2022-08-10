S. Bolelli/F. Fognini vs H. Heliövaara/L. Glasspool | Montreal
Dubbel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 11.08.2022 | Uniprix Stadium in Montreal
Gepland
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
H. Heliövaara
H. Heliövaara
L. Glasspool
L. Glasspool
Start vanaf 00:00
Advertentie
Ad

Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli - Harri Heliövaara / Lloyd Glasspool Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Simone-Bolelli-headshot
SimoneBolelli
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht83kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht-
Harri-Heliövaara-headshot
HarriHeliövaara
Finland
Finland
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Lloyd-Glasspool-headshot
LloydGlasspool
Groot-Brittannië
Groot-Brittannië
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

S. Bolelli

F. Fognini

H. Heliövaara

L. Glasspool

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Dubbel - mannen / 2e Ronde

R. Ram
R. Ram
J. Salisbury
J. Salisbury
G. Escobar
G. Escobar
A. Behar
A. Behar
Start vanaf 00:00
A. Mies
A. Mies
K. Krawietz
K. Krawietz
S. González
S. González
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
Start vanaf 00:00
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
C. Norrie
C. Norrie
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
Start vanaf 00:00
J. Zielinski
J. Zielinski
H. Hurkacz
H. Hurkacz
M. Middelkoop
M. Middelkoop
R. Bopanna
R. Bopanna
Start vanaf 00:00
Advertentie
Ad