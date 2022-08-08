F. Cerúndolo vs K. Khachanov | Toronto
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 08.08.2022 | Court Rogers
Gepland
F. Cerúndolo
K. Khachanov
Start vanaf 18:00
Francisco Cerúndolo - Karen Khachanov Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentinië
- ATP klassement27
- ATP punten1401
- Leeftijd23
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
KarenKhachanov
Rusland
- ATP klassement28
- ATP punten1395
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte1.98m
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
F. Cerúndolo
K. Khachanov
Stand
|Spelers
|Ptn
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000