F. Cerúndolo vs K. Khachanov | Toronto
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 08.08.2022 | Court Rogers
Gepland
Start vanaf 18:00
Francisco Cerúndolo - Karen Khachanov Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Francisco-Cerúndolo-headshot
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentinië
Argentinië
  • ATP klassement27
  • ATP punten1401
  • Leeftijd23
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Rusland
Rusland
  • ATP klassement28
  • ATP punten1395
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.98m
  • Gewicht-

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000