R. Matos/D. Vega vs S. Bolelli/F. Fognini | Bastad
Dubbel - mannen | Finale | 17.07.2022 | Centre Court
Gepland
R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
17/07
Advertentie
Ad

Rafael Matos / David Vega - Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Rafael-Matos-headshot
RafaelMatos
Brazilië
Brazilië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
David-Vega-headshot
DavidVega
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Simone-Bolelli-headshot
SimoneBolelli
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht83kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

R. Matos

D. Vega

S. Bolelli

F. Fognini

Advertentie
Ad