S. Sorribes vs I. Begu | Palermo
Enkel - vrouwen | Halve finale | 23.07.2022 | Country Time Club
Gepland
S. Sorribes (4)
I. Begu (6)
23/07
Sara Sorribes - Irina Begu Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spanje
Spanje
  • WTA klassement41
  • WTA punten1211
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Irina-Begu-headshot
IrinaBegu
Roemenië
Roemenië
  • WTA klassement45
  • WTA punten1134
  • Leeftijd31
  • Lengte1.81m
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

S. Sorribes

I. Begu

Enkel - vrouwen / Halve finale

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010