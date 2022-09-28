.../... vs N. Párrizas/I. Gamarra Martins | Parma Ladies Open
Dubbel - vrouwen | Kwartfinale | 29.09.2022 | President Tennis Club
Gepland
-
-
N. Párrizas
I. Gamarra Martins
29/09
- Nuria Párrizas / Ingrid Gamarra Martins Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
tbc
-
- Leeftijd-
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
tbc
-
- Leeftijd-
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
NuriaPárrizas
Spanje
- Leeftijd31
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
IngridGamarra Martins
Brazilië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
