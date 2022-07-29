S. Bolelli/F. Fognini vs F. Cabral/T. Brkic | Umag
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 29.07.2022 | Grandstand
Gepland
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
F. Cabral
F. Cabral
T. Brkic
T. Brkic
Start vanaf 18:00
Advertentie
Ad

Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli - Tomislav Brkic / Francisco Cabral Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Simone-Bolelli-headshot
SimoneBolelli
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht83kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht-
Francisco-Cabral-headshot
FranciscoCabral
Portugal
Portugal
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Tomislav-Brkic-headshot
TomislavBrkic
Bosnië-Herzegovina
Bosnië-Herzegovina
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht80kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

S. Bolelli

F. Fognini

F. Cabral

T. Brkic

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Advertentie
Ad