S. Bolelli/F. Fognini vs F. Cabral/T. Brkic | Umag
Dubbel - mannen | Halve finale | 29.07.2022 | Grandstand
Gepland
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Cabral
T. Brkic
Start vanaf 18:00
Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli - Tomislav Brkic / Francisco Cabral Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
SimoneBolelli
Italië
- Leeftijd36
- Lengte1.83m
- Gewicht83kg
FabioFognini
Italië
- Leeftijd35
- Lengte1.78m
- Gewicht-
FranciscoCabral
Portugal
- Leeftijd25
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
TomislavBrkic
Bosnië-Herzegovina
- Leeftijd32
- Lengte1.85m
- Gewicht80kg
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Cabral
T. Brkic
