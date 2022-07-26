F. Romboli/A. Olivetti vs R. Matos/D. Vega | Umag
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 26.07.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
F. Romboli
F. Romboli
A. Olivetti
A. Olivetti
R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
26/07
Advertentie
Ad

Fernando Romboli / Albano Olivetti - Rafael Matos / David Vega Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Fernando-Romboli-headshot
FernandoRomboli
Brazilië
Brazilië
  • Leeftijd33
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Albano-Olivetti-headshot
AlbanoOlivetti
Frankrijk
Frankrijk
  • Leeftijd30
  • Lengte2.03m
  • Gewicht104kg
Rafael-Matos-headshot
RafaelMatos
Brazilië
Brazilië
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
David-Vega-headshot
DavidVega
Spanje
Spanje
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

F. Romboli

A. Olivetti

Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld

R. Matos

D. Vega

Gerelateerde wedstrijden

Dubbel - mannen / 1e Ronde

R. Jebavý
R. Jebavý
D. Molchanov
D. Molchanov
N. Lammons
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
J. Withrow
26/07
S. Arends
S. Arends
D. Pel
D. Pel
H. Heliövaara
H. Heliövaara
L. Glasspool
L. Glasspool
26/07
S. Bolelli
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
R. Carballés
R. Carballés
26/07
I. Zelenay
I. Zelenay
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
F. Škugor
F. Škugor
A. Šancic
A. Šancic
27/07
Advertentie
Ad