F. Romboli/A. Olivetti vs R. Matos/D. Vega | Umag
Dubbel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 26.07.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
F. Romboli
A. Olivetti
R. Matos
D. Vega
26/07
Advertentie
Ad
Fernando Romboli / Albano Olivetti - Rafael Matos / David Vega Samenvatting
Spelersoverzicht
FernandoRomboli
Brazilië
- Leeftijd33
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
AlbanoOlivetti
Frankrijk
- Leeftijd30
- Lengte2.03m
- Gewicht104kg
RafaelMatos
Brazilië
- Leeftijd26
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
DavidVega
Spanje
- Leeftijd28
- Lengte-
- Gewicht-
Statistieken
Recente wedstrijden
F. Romboli
A. Olivetti
Nog geen wedstrijden gespeeld
R. Matos
D. Vega
Gerelateerde wedstrijden
Advertentie
Ad