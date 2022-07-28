F. Cabral/T. Brkic vs N. Lammons/J. Withrow | Umag
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 28.07.2022 | Grandstand
Gepland
F. Cabral
F. Cabral
T. Brkic
T. Brkic
N. Lammons
N. Lammons
J. Withrow
J. Withrow
28/07
Tomislav Brkic / Francisco Cabral - Jackson Withrow / Nathaniel Lammons Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Francisco-Cabral-headshot
FranciscoCabral
Portugal
Portugal
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Tomislav-Brkic-headshot
TomislavBrkic
Bosnië-Herzegovina
Bosnië-Herzegovina
  • Leeftijd32
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht80kg
Nathaniel-Lammons-headshot
NathanielLammons
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • Leeftijd28
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Jackson-Withrow-headshot
JacksonWithrow
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • Leeftijd29
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

F. Cabral

T. Brkic

N. Lammons

J. Withrow

