B. Nakashima vs B. Coric | Tokyo
Enkel - mannen | 2e Ronde | 06.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Gepland
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
B. Coric (9)
B. Coric (9)
06/10
Brandon Nakashima - Borna Coric Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
Verenigde Staten
Verenigde Staten
  • ATP klassement47
  • ATP punten974
  • Leeftijd21
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP klassement28
  • ATP punten1405
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht79kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

B. Nakashima

B. Coric

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040