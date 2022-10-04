T. Kokkinakis vs B. Coric | Tokyo
Enkel - mannen | 1e Ronde | 04.10.2022 | Colosseum
Gepland
T. Kokkinakis
B. Coric (9)
04/10
Thanasi Kokkinakis - Borna Coric Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Thanasi-Kokkinakis-headshot
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australië
Australië
  • ATP klassement91
  • ATP punten592
  • Leeftijd26
  • Lengte1.96m
  • Gewicht82kg
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Kroatië
Kroatië
  • ATP klassement28
  • ATP punten1405
  • Leeftijd25
  • Lengte1.85m
  • Gewicht79kg

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

T. Kokkinakis

B. Coric

Stand

SpelersPtn
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040