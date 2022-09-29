S. Bolelli/F. Fognini vs A. Lazarov/A. Donski | Sofia
Dubbel - mannen | Kwartfinale | 29.09.2022 | Court 1
Gepland
S. Bolelli
F. Fognini
A. Lazarov
A. Donski
29/09
Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli - Alexandar Lazarov / Alexander Donski Samenvatting

Spelersoverzicht

Simone-Bolelli-headshot
SimoneBolelli
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd36
  • Lengte1.83m
  • Gewicht83kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italië
Italië
  • Leeftijd35
  • Lengte1.78m
  • Gewicht-
Alexandar-Lazarov-headshot
AlexandarLazarov
Bulgarije
Bulgarije
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-
Alexander-Donski-headshot
AlexanderDonski
Bulgarije
Bulgarije
  • Leeftijd24
  • Lengte-
  • Gewicht-

Statistieken

Recente wedstrijden

S. Bolelli

F. Fognini

A. Lazarov

A. Donski

